Suspect in custody after apparent abduction in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after an apparent abduction in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said someone called police Thursday and said a vehicle had been stolen, and there was a child inside.

Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 167th Street and 57th Avenue after a black SUV had crashed near a Home Depot. The suspect is believed to have run inside the store before being apprehended by officers.

Cowart said the child is OK.



