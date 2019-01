MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed Friday.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at an apartment complex at 7360 NW 174th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.