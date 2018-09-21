Suspect sought after peeping on young children in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen peeping inside the window of a Miami Gardens house.

The suspect was caught on home security video in the 1300 Block of Northwest 198 Street looking inside the windows of rooms occupied by young children.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for anyone whose tip leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-1510, or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 | www.crimestoppers305.com.

