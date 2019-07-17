Swim instructor confesses to molesting 2 girls, police say

Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, of Cutler Bay, is accused of molesting two 9-year-old girls during swim lessons.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A swim instructor was arrested Tuesday after confessing to molesting two 9-year-old girls during swim classes in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the incidents occurred at the Helen Sands community pool at 16350 SW 280th St.

Authorities said both victims told their mother that their swim instructor, Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, of Cutler Bay, placed his fingers under their bathing suit and fondled their vagina during swim practice.

Diaz-Mejia confessed to both incidents after he was taken into custody for questioning, the report stated.

He faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12.

According to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website, Diaz-Mejia is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.



