Swimming advisories issued for several Miami-Dade beaches due to bacteria contamination

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Swimming advisories have been issued for several Miami-Dade beaches after water samples showed bacteria contamination.
People are urged not to swim at the following beaches until further notice:
- Golden Beach
- Sunny Isles
- Surfside
- North Shore
- 53rd Street in Miami Beach
- Haulover South
- Crandon North
- Crandon South (originally issued on Sept. 6)
The Florida Department of Health issued the no-swim advisory Wednesday after two consecutive water samples collected from the north beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.
Water samples found enterococci, a bacteria that inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals, and could cause disease or illness.
