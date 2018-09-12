Swimming advisories issued for several Miami-Dade beaches due to bacteria contamination

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Swimming advisories have been issued for several Miami-Dade beaches after water samples showed bacteria contamination.

People are urged not to swim at the following beaches until further notice:

Golden Beach

Sunny Isles

Surfside

North Shore

53rd Street in Miami Beach

Haulover South

Crandon North

Crandon South (originally issued on Sept. 6)

The Florida Department of Health issued the no-swim advisory Wednesday after two consecutive water samples collected from the north beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.

Water samples found enterococci, a bacteria that inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals, and could cause disease or illness.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.