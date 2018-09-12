Miami-Dade

Swimming advisories issued for several Miami-Dade beaches due to bacteria contamination

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Swimming advisories have been issued for several Miami-Dade beaches after water samples showed bacteria contamination.

People are urged not to swim at the following beaches until further notice:

  • Golden Beach
  • Sunny Isles
  • Surfside
  • North Shore
  • 53rd Street in Miami Beach
  • Haulover South
  • Crandon North
  • Crandon South (originally issued on Sept. 6)

The Florida Department of Health issued the no-swim advisory Wednesday after two consecutive water samples collected from the north beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.

Water samples found enterococci, a bacteria that inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals, and could cause disease or illness.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.