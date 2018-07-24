Swimming advisories lifted on 3 South Florida beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida health officials have lifted swimming advisories for three Miami-Dade County beaches after tests found high levels of fecal matter in the water.

Officials said it's now safe to swim at Crandon Beach North and South and Golden Beach.

The all-clear was given after a satisfactory microbial water quality test result, officials said.

The beaches had exceeded federal and state recommended levels for enterococci, a bacteria found in the intestinal tracts of humans and animals, the Florida Department of Health said.

According to the Department of Health, the prevalence of the bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

