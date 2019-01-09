Swimming advisory issued for multiple Miami-Dade beaches

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - A swimming advisory has been issued for two South Florida beaches after water samples showed high levels of fecal bacteria.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade issued the warning for the following beaches on Wednesday:

CRANDON SOUTH (Crandon Park Key Biscayne)

NORTH SHORE (73rd Street and Collins Avenue)

The advisory was issued after two consecutive water samples exceeded the recommended standards for enterococci. The health department advises visitors to not swim at either beach until the advisory is lifted.

Children and adults with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to infections. Authorities recommend not swimming at these beaches. The most common symptoms associated include vomiting, diarrhea, headache and fever. Ear, eye, nose and throat infections are also possible.

The same beaches were closed multiple times last year over the same issue and later reopened.

The advisories will remain in effect for the beaches until levels lower. For more information about the advisory, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches Program site or call 850-245-4240.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.