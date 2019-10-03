Swimming advisory posted at multiple Miami-Dade beaches

Associated Press

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A swimming advisory has been issued for several beach locations in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health issued the advisory Thursday after samples of beach water collected at each location did not meet recreational water quality standard for enterococci.

Advisories were issued at the following beaches:

Crandon North Beach

Virginia Key Beach

Key Biscayne Beach Club

Cape Florida

Surfside 93rd Street Beach

Officials are recommending that nobody swim in these areas as the water may pose an increased risk of illness.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.