Swimming advisory posted at several Miami-Dade beach sites

MIAMI - A swimming advisory has been issued for several beach locations in Miami-Dade County.

The Florida Department of Health issued the advisory Wednesday after samples of beach water collected at each location did not meet recreational water quality standard.

The beach sites are Surfside 93rd Street, North Shore 73rd Street, Collins Park 21st Street, South Beach (Collins Avenue and South Point Drive), Virginia Beach, Crandon North and Crandon South.

Officials are recommending that nobody swim in these areas as the water may pose an increased risk of illness.



