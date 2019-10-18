Talkative man tells cops he has cache of weapons in his car

Shevon Lamot Oliver, 21, of Miami, told officers he had a suspended driver's license. But that wasn't all. He also told police that he had a gun and pointed towards the floor of the car.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - An expired temporary tag and a car stopped at Miami Southridge's Senior High School had Miami-Dade police finding a cache of weapons after the driver told police about his suspended license and his stash of guns.

On Wednesday at 6:42 p.m., police officers conducting an area check of the senior high school's southwest parking lot at 19355 S.W. 114th Ave., Miami, spotted a 2008 red Hyundai Accent.

Next to Oliver's feet, according to police, was a loaded Glock 19 inside a holster loaded with 14 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. He also told police he had another gun in the trunk of the car. Police retrieved an AR-15 pistol with a 40-round magazine. They also found more ammunition in the glove compartment and a black gun box in the trunk of the car contained 45 rounds.

A check of Oliver's driver's license found that it had been suspended four times.

He was charged with possession of firearms on school property, illegally carrying a concealed firearm and driving with knowledge of a suspended license.

