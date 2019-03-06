Teen accused of raping student at Miami Springs Senior High School

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - A South Florida teen was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he raped a fellow student at Miami Springs Senior High School.

Jimmy Boatwright, 18, faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor and sexual battery of a minor by an adult.

According to an arrest report, Boatwright and the 15-year-old victim are students at Miami Springs Senior High School. The girl told investigators the two engaged in consensual oral sex at least twice this school year, but that Boatwright also raped her while on school grounds.

Police said the girl claimed Boatwright forced intercourse on her in a secluded area as she tried unsuccessfully to get away.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, Boatwright's family members pleaded with the judge to allow him to go home on house arrest.

Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis ordered that Boatwright is allowed to go home on house arrest, with an alternate bond of $32,500.

She ordered the teen to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim, including from her home, her school and her place of work.

Local 10 News has reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools for comment and is awaiting a response.





