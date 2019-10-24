Teen accused of shooting security guard at Goulds apartment complex

Patrick Dean, 16, is accused of shooting a security guard at the Garden Walk Apartments in the Goulds neighborhood.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a security guard at a Goulds apartment complex.

Patrick Dean, 16, of Palmetto Bay, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said Dean was looking into windows of vehicles in the parking lot at the Garden Walk Apartments about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by the security guard, who was patrolling the area.

According to an arrest affidavit, the security guard asked Dean what he was doing when Dean pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

A witness later positively identified Dean as the shooter.

Dean was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

