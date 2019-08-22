Teen arrested after hitting 4 people with car during altercation, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A South Florida teen is facing serious charges after hitting several people with her car.

Police said 18-year-old Jacqueline Hernandez drove her vehicle into four people Wednesday during an altercation in Homestead.

According to an arrest report, Hernandez was at her home when she noticed a Volkswagen Jetta drive by with several people she knew inside.

She and a friend left her house and drove to where the Volkswagen was located, stopping directly in front of it. Hernandez stayed in her car while her friend got out, as did the occupants of the Volkswagen, per the report.

That's when a verbal altercation ensued, at which time Hernandez put her car in reverse and accelerated, striking one victim, according to police. She then accelerated again, driving into two other victims and her friend, pinning two underneath her vehicle, per the report.

Her friend was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Police said he suffered a severe spinal injury.

Another victim suffering from multiple wrist and elbow fractures was taken to Homestead Hospital.

Hernandez was detained at the scene by Miami-Dade police officers.

According to the arrest report, Hernandez told police "that she was just trying to bump the victims with her bumper, not kill them."

Police have charged Hernandez with four counts each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

