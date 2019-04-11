Teen arrested for attempting wrestling move on high school principal, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Miami Southridge Senior High School was arrested Wednesday for attempting a wrestling move on Principal Humberto Miret, police said.

According to an arrest report, Miret and the student, identified as Gianny Sosa, of Cutler Bay, were in a second-floor hallway when Sosa attempted a wresting move, called an "RKO," on the principal.

In wrestling, an RKO is done by jumping into the air after approaching an opponent and then grabbing the back of the opponent's head before driving their face into the mat when they fall.

Cellphone video of the altercation shows Sosa placing his arm around the principal's neck before the principal gets the student in a chokehold and appears to throw a punch at him.

Police said Sosa was placed in an office and was uncooperative with staff members.

Authorities said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Sosa also recorded video of an interaction with a man who appears to be Miret in the drama room, which Sosa posted to his Instagram page.

"Oh, now that I'm recording, you don't want to touch me? You don't want to hit me now?" Sosa asks the principal. "It's crazy, ain't it? Now that the camera has your face, you don't want to hit me. Now that the superintendent might see this, you don't want to touch me."

Miret is heard in the video telling Sosa to "Put the phone down" and "You don't have the right to record me."

"I'm recording myself. Don't touch me, though," Sosa said.

Miret is seen in the video repeatedly placing his hand on Sosa's arm, despite the student's objections. The video does not show the student making any attempts to have physical contact with Miret.

According to the arrest report, Miret was adamant about pursuing charges against the student.

Sosa faces charges of battery on a school official and interference with an educational institution.

It's unclear what brought upon the incident between Miret and Sosa.

Miret was named the Miami-Dade County Public Schools principal of the year in 2018.

Sosa appeared in court Thursday morning, where a Miami-Dade County judge found that he was eligible for pretrial services. That means Sosa could be released anytime Thursday without having to post bail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.