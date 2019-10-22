Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of high school student

Josue Cao (L), 17, charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting of 15-year-old Angel Cueli

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting of a high school student at a Halloween party in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Josue Cao was taken into custody Tuesday, three days after 15-year-old Angel Cueli was shot Saturday night as he stood alongside other guests outside a house on Southwest 132nd Avenue.

Cao was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being evaluated by mental health professionals before being processed. Another person has been detained and being questioned by police.

Police believe Cao approached the group and fired multiple shots before fleeing in a black sedan.

No motive was immediately given for the shooting, but police had previously said Cueli was not specifically targeted.

After being shot, Cueli was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Family and loved ones gathered Monday night for a vigil mass at St. Brendan's Catholic Church to remember the Cueli, described as an exceptional human and honor student whose light shone very bright.

"I am honored, and I never knew that my son touched as many lives as I have witnessed today," said Angel's father Alfred.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

