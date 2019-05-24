Teen girl killed in shooting outside Hookah Palace

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a Friday morning shooting outside a west Miami-Dade County hookah bar, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the parking lot outside the Hookah Palace on Southwest 26th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said someone in an unknown vehicle approached the teenager and shot her.

She was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Shell casings and evidence markers could be seen throughout the parking lot.

Rodriguez said detectives don't have a description of the shooter or the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

