Teen injured in fall from ride at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Friday night of fun turned nightmarish for a teenage girl at The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. She was injured on the Hard Rock ride and remained hospitalized early Saturday morning.

Christy Curras said she saw the fall after employees were unable to properly lock the cars, so they asked everyone, including the teenage girl who fell, to get off.

"During the loading process, the guest attempted to exit the ride and fell onto the deck of the ride," a representative for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition said in a statement.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed at Tamiami Park to rush the injured teen to the hospital in serious condition.

The Hard Rock ride features two spinning arms that take 32 riders "to dizzying heights in an array of crazy head-over-heel rotations at sonic speeds," according to the fair's promotional materials.

The ride will remain closed until it is re-inspected by the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

