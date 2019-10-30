Teen killed in shooting outside Miami Gardens gas station

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager.
Authorities said 17-year-old Rodney Hinds Jr. was fatally shot outside a Shell gas station located at N.W. 183rd Street and 8th Avenue.
Homicide units were called to the scene early Saturday morning.
According to police, Hinds was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead soon after arriving.
Family members tell Local 10 News that Hinds was a junior at Miami Norland High School.
Police said investigators believe it may have been a targeted shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
