Thief makes off with $50,000 worth of sunglasses all while security guard looks on

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. - Security cameras last weekend recorded a brazen thief making off with about $50,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a North Bay Village business -- right under the nose of a security guard.

The stolen merchandise was in packages that were delivered by UPS on Friday afternoon. It was stolen Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., before the store owner unloaded the delivery.

"Usually, there is a person that is responsible for the packages but they weren't there and security took it upon themselves to give the packages out to whoever this guy is," said the owner of store, who did not want to give his name or appear on camera.

The thief is seen on the video wearing a colorful patterned shirt and a dark-colored hat.

The store owner said package reception at Grandview Palace Marina signed and accepted the packages, but building security released them to the man without asking him to show any identification.

The store owner thinks it may have been an inside job.

"They knew what they were doing," he said. "They knew what was over there and saw opportunity and they took it."

Now, he is left to sort it all out and worried he may have lost $50,000 while the building reception and security staff shrug their shoulders.

"They pretended like they were off the hook and it was something they were responsible for," the owner said.

