Thief snatches cellphone from woman's hand in waiting room of doctor's office

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a thief who snatched a woman's cellphone from her hands inside the waiting room of a doctor's office.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10 a.m. April 4 at 11452 Quail Roost Drive.

According to authorities, the thief parked his silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck on the side of the shopping center and began casing several businesses.

Police said he saw a 59-year-old woman using her cellphone in the waiting room of a doctor's office.

He then opened the door, leaned in and snatched the phone from the victim's hands, authorities said.

Police said the man then ran back to his truck and drove away.

The victim wasn't injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



