Thief steals more than $2,000 worth of landscaping equipment in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The owner of a South Florida landscaping company told Local 10 News that his employee made the mistake of leaving a trailer unlocked on his first day of work, which led to a thief getting his hands on thousands of dollars' worth of equipment.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment the crook pulls up to home in Miami Gardens, where a landscaper was busy at work in the backyard Monday afternoon.

In a matter of seconds, the thief parks right next to the trailer in the front yard and then steals several pricey items of equipment.

"Very frustrating. Sheer anger," said Gregory Colden, who owns AG and G Lawn Service.

Colden said the theft is not just aggravating but it is a major financial set back to his business.

"I have two contracts with Dade County School Board, as well as I cut about 17 lawns," he said.

Colden said once the thief opened the door, he made his way inside of the trailer, removing equipment valued at more than $2,000.

"Grabbed an edger, grabbed an industrial weed-eater, industrial hedge trimmer and an industrial chainsaw," Colden said.

Colden said his company policy is to always lock the equipment trailer when it's unattended.

"Understand that people survive and thrive to obtain a business and provide for their family, and he is taking that away from them," Colden said.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle seen in the surveillance video is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



