Thief targets northwest Miami-Dade twice in one week

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a thief who targeted a home in northwest Miami-Dade twice this week.

The homeowner said the thief first came Tuesday and stole a package from outside the home while scoping out the place. He then came back Wednesday and broke into the house.

"People, they don't care. They don't care. He saw this as an easy target the first day," Richard Roberts said.

Roberts said his home surveillance cameras caught the man snatching a box off of his porch on Tuesday.

The video shows the man dropping off the package in his car that was parked in the street. He then walks back up to the house, checks out the camera and the door and leaves.

Roberts said he received a phone call the next morning from his alarm company, saying they had detected motion in his house.

"So, we tell them that no one is there. It's a burglar," Roberts said.

By the time he and his girlfriend got home, the burglar was gone, but their back window was smashed and the lock on their back door was busted, Roberts said.

Roberts is convinced it was the same man who targeted his home the day before.

"The second day, he had sense enough to go through the neighbor's yard and go through the back where we don't have a camera," he said.

But a neighbor's camera caught an image of what looks to be the exact same car parked in his front yard at the time of the burglary.

"First of all, we want to find this guy because he's a threat. He's bold, he's reckless, so somebody could easily get hurt," Roberts said.

Roberts was also concerned that it took police more than 40 minutes to come to his house after they were called. Miami-Dade police said that was because their patrol units were stretched thin on other emergency calls at the time.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



