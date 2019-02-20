Thieves posing as FBI agents steal jewelry, sports memorabilia from home

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives are searching for two men who posed as FBI agents last month during a home invasion robbery.

The robbery occurred around noon Jan. 30 at a home in the 15000 block of Northwest 87th Court in Miami Lakes.

According to police, two men pulled up to the home in a Chevrolet Silverado, which had a covered tag.

Police said the homeowner was not at the house; however, a man and a woman who were visiting the owner were inside when the robbers knocked on the front door.

The 36-year-old man inside the home answered the door and saw that one of the thieves was wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters "FBI" on it, authorities said.

Police said he and the 57-year-old woman with him inside the home were taken to a bathroom and told to stay inside.

Both victims left the bathroom a short time later and discovered that the fake FBI agents had left the home.

Detectives said the thieves left with duffel bags containing about $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia.

The victims were not injured.

Anyone with further information about the home invasion is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.