Thieves threaten Family Dollar store manager with Mace, knife, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for two shoplifters who they said threatened a store manager.

The incident was reported around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Family Dollar store at 2161 NW 79th St.

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video of the thieves Tuesday, who have yet to be identified.

According to detectives, two men grabbed gift bags in the store and filled them with merchandise.

Police said the men walked past the cashiers without paying for the items and pushed the store manager as they were leaving.

Authorities said the manager approached the shoplifters outside, at which point one of the men pointed a can of Mace at the victim and threatened him with a knife.

Police said the thieves then fled the scene on their bicycles.

The store manager was not injured.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



