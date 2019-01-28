Thieves use forklift to break into northwest Miami-Dade food market

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating after thieves used a forklift to break into a business early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The metal door of Bawa Food Market at the corner of Northwest 93rd Street and Northwest 17th Avenue was severely damaged in the incident.

Police said the crooks used a crane with a forklift on the front to break into the business.

Authorities said it appears they shoved the forklift underneath the metal door and used it to pry the door open.

The burglary occurred around 5 a.m.

Miami-Dade police detectives are now reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify and find the people responsible.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

