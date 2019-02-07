Third suspect charged in connection with gold bar heist

MIAMI - A third suspect has been indicted on charges related to a gold bar heist.

Pedro Santamaria, 56, is charged with conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and with conspiring to use and carry a firearm in furtherance of that robbery.

Two other men, Adalberto Perez and Roberto Cabrera, have already pleaded guilty to being involved in the robbery of a tractor-trailer that was carrying millions of dollars worth of gold bars.

FBI agents said the tractor-trailer had been traveling from Miami to Boston, Massachusets, when the robbery occurred.

According to the indictment, the defendants caused noxious fumes to fill the cabin of the truck that was transporting the gold bars to Massachusetts. Two of the men then removed the workers from inside the truck at gunpoint and bound them, authorities said.

The suspects are accused of then transferring the gold bars to their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the $4.8 million worth of gold bars were being delivered to Boston by Transvalue, a company located near Miami International Airport.



