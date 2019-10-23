Third teen arrested in fatal shooting of high school student at Halloween party

Police say Marcos Gonzalez, 18, acted as the driver for two other suspects in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Halloween house party.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A third teenager has been arrested in connection with his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a high school student at a Halloween party in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Marcos Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade police said the 18-year-old drove suspects Josue Cao and Matthew Hernandez to the home on Southwest 132nd Avenue, knowing they intended to shoot at rival gang members.

Cao, 17, and Hernandez, 18, were arrested Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder.

Angel Cueli, a 15-year-old student at Miami Coral Park Senior High School, was shot as he stood with other guests outside the home where the party was being held. He was flown to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a police report, Gonzalez admitted to driving Cao and Hernandez to the party, knowing "their intentions to commit a shooting."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.