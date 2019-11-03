Three-vehicle crash on the Dolphin Expressway sends one person to hospital

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A three-vehicle crash happened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on the Dolphin Expressway.

A gray Toyota Corolla hit a Lincoln Navigator which spun out and hit a white Mitsubishi Outlander. There was a driver in each vehicle with no passengers.

According to troopers, fire rescue had to use machinery to free the driver of the Toyota which had severe front and back damage. The woman was later taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

It is still unknown what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.