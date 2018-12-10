Tourist gets 'disgusting' delivery after ordering from Uber Eats

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. - An Uber Eats customer was expecting his delivery of Japanese food this weekend and he did get it, but he got a little something extra in the bag as well.

Leo, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, is beside himself after he received a pair of soiled underwear with this takeout order.

"Disgusting, unhealthful, it's potentially deadly," Leo said. "What do you do if you find this in your food?!"

Leo, who was visiting Miami for Art Basel, ordered just before 10 p.m. from a nearby Japanese restaurant through the Uber Eats app. When it arrived, he walked out of his hotel to meet the delivery driver.

"I grabbed the food and right when I got the food she took off running and I was like, 'That was kind of odd,'" Leo said.

Brushing it off, he walked up to his hotel room and opened the plastic bag.

In it, he saw his food in a brown paper bag and something else.

"I thought this, when I was pulling it out, this sure is a fancy napkin," Leo said.

But it wasn't a napkin at all, it was a pair of thigh-length underwear, stained with what looks like human feces.

Disgusted, he threw them back into the bag and contacted Uber, the restaurant and the police department.

All of them apologized, but said they couldn't really do anything about it.

But Leo said that wasn't good enough, so he called Local 10 News, saying he wanted to make sure people were aware of what happened.

"Any other thing, you can let it pass, but that's not a joke," Leo said.

Uber said it provided Leo a full refund and said the courier had no prior issues.

“What's been reported is very concerning. We are reviewing this order and reaching out to all parties involved to help understand what may have occurred. The courier has been removed from the app pending investigation," Uber said in a statement.

Bal Harbor police did give Leo a report number and told him officers are looking into it. However, police did not respond to requests for comment about the incident.



