Truck driver arrested after striking Northwest 154th Street bridge over I-75

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A tractor-trailer driver was arrested Monday after striking the Northwest 154th Street bridge over Interstate 75, authorities said.

All northbound lanes of I-75 in the area were shut down after the incident, the Florida Department of Transportation announced in a news release.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the driver continued heading north after the crash, which caused minor damage to the overpass.

The roadway was closed for four hours and reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

A bridge inspection team evaluated the overpass to make sure it was safe for vehicles to be on before the roadway was reopened.

The driver's identity was not immediately released.

