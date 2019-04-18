2 men accused of trying to lure teenage girl into car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday on accusations that they tried to lure a Miami Southridge Senior High School student into their SUV.

According to an arrest report, the teenage girl told her principal that two men in a dark-colored SUV approached her on the corner of Southwest 192nd Street and 114th Avenue.

Police said the SUV parked on the side of the street and the men began calling out to the teen, telling her various lewd things, such as "My d*** is hard" and "I'll f*** you."

The teen told police the passenger made hand gestures for her to come inside the SUV and she then asked them if they knew her father, authorities said.

Police said the driver, later identified as Eric Kreisberg, 37, said "E-Dog."

A be on the lookout was issued for the men and the SUV.

Authorities said a Miami-Dade police officer found the men and SUV the same day and the victim's father responded to the scene and yelled at the suspects, "What did you say to my daughter?"

According to the arrest report, a police officer drove the teen past the suspects as they were being patted down and she identified Kreisberg as the driver and the other man, Juan Carlos Ferrer, 45, as the passenger.

Both suspects face charges of interference with the custody of a minor.

They appeared in court Thursday, where they were each ordered held in lieu of a $5,000 bond. Miami-Dade County Judge Renatha Francis also ordered both men to stay away from Miami Southridge Senior High School.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.