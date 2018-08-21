Uber driver's vehicle sprayed by bullets in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An Uber driver told Local 10 News he is thankful to be alive after he was shot at while driving Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

"Five shots hit my car," Luis Carlos Fernandez said.

Fernandez said he was on his way from his home in North Bay Village to a friend's place in Doral when a man on foot began shooting at his vehicle along Northwest 81st Street and Seventh Avenue, right in front of a police station.

"I was really scared," Fernandez said. "My stomach, my chest really hurt from the fear."

Fernandez's car was sprayed by bullets, but he was able to pull over into a Chevron gas station on the corner of Northwest 95th Avenue and 81st Street, where he called police.

He was visibly shaken up and is still trying to understand how he got wrapped up in the shooting.

"I drive for Uber. I don't have problems," Fernandez said. "I do Uber and nothing else."

