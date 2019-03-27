University of Miami graduates appointed to Miami-Dade circuit court

Gov. Ron DeSantis poses with Tanya Brinkley (left) and Michelle Alvarez Barakat, his two new appointments to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Two University of Miami law school graduates have been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as circuit court judges in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis announced the appointments of Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley during a news conference Wednesday on the Coral Gables campus.

"While reviewing the applicants for the Eleventh Circuit, Judges Barakat and Brinkley stood out from the rest," DeSantis said. "Their extensive legal experience, judicial philosophy of restraint and respect for the rule of law will lead them to serve with distinction."

Barakat, 47, and Brinkley, 52, previously served as county court judges.

They fill the vacancies created by the elevation of two judges to the Third District Court of Appeal.

