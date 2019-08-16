US Army Sgt. La David Johnson posthumously awarded Silver Star Medal

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson was posthumously honored Friday as his family received the U.S. military's third-highest medal, the Silver Star Medal, which was awarded for the heroic actions he displayed during an ambush in Niger nearly two years ago by Islamic State militants.

"Sergeant Johnson's courage and dedication to his team were unmatched, engaging a numerically superior hostile force, disrupting the enemy's freedom of movement, and killing several enemy fighters before succumbing to his wounds," the citation read.

Johnson joined the Army in January 2014.

He was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group. He was on his second tour of duty in Niger when tragedy struck.

He and three other soldiers were killed on Oct, 4, 2017, during an ISIS-led ambush.

The Pentagon said Johnson came under overwhelming enemy machine gun fire, preventing him from entering his vehicle. He was forced to run for cover on foot when he was fatally shot.

Johnson's widow, Myeshia, received the medal Friday in his hometown of Miami Gardens. She was joined by the couple's three young children along with Johnson's parents and siblings.

Johnson's parents said they are honored that not only their son will receive a medal of valor, but that the other soldiers who died with him nearly two years ago also received the same honors.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.