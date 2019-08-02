USPS mail carrier caught on camera driving over front lawn of home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A mail carrier is coming under fire for driving over a homeowner's front lawn in northeast Miami-Dade to deliver the mail.

Surveillance video shows the U.S. Postal Service truck driving up the lawn to get as close as possible to the mail box.

"I was with my kids inside and I looked out and I was like, 'Oh. OK. That's nice. You're driving on my lawn,'" Sharon Kochlany said.

Kochlany said she was home Thursday and saw it happen out her window.

Then she started checking her Ring doorbell video.

According to Kochlany, the mail carrier drove the truck across her lawn every day around 4:45 p.m. over at least the last several days.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood was at the home Friday afternoon and spotted the alleged postal lawn parker herself.

"She's got video of you. You're driving right up on her grass. Is there anything you want to say to her or the other neighbors here?" Stanwood asked the mail carrier.

But the woman refused to speak to Stanwood.

"If she asked me and I was like, 'Sure, cool. Go ahead. Drive. Make it easier.' But I just find it a little odd that someone would just drive through your lawn," Kochlany said.

Debra J. Fetterly, a USPS spokeswoman for the South Florida District, released a statement Friday, saying USPS is "reviewing the videos in question to gather additional details."

"This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce," Fetterly said. "The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced."

It's unclear whether the mail carrier will be disciplined.

