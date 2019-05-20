Vacant house catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Investigators are trying to determine how a vacant house caught fire early Monday morning in Miami Gardens.

The fire appears to have started in a bedroom at the house on Northwest 162nd Street.

"It was an unoccupied home, so no one was found inside," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Myles Kaplan said.

Kaplan said it's possible squatters were living in the house, but he wouldn't say whether the fire appears to be suspicious or accidental.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

