Van crashes into Cory Booker campaign event in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A van crashed into a cafe where Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker was speaking Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The New Jersey senator's speech was interrupted and spectators were evacuated from the Mo Space by Miami Soul Cafe in the 16100 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after the crash.

Booker was in Miami Gardens to speak about his presidential campaign and advocate for restoring voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies. In November, Florida voters overwhelming approved changing the law to allow many former felons to voter, but Florida lawmakers have been debating on how to implement the ballot measure. Booker and others say the Republican-led legislature is trying to undermine the measure and make harder for more people to vote.

The woman driving the van was the hurt, and paramedics transported her to a local hospital. It appeared that no one inside the venue was injured.

