Van falls from fourth floor of parking garage at Miami International Airport

MIAMI - One person was injured after a white van fell from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Miami International Airport Friday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:15 a.m. at the employee parking garage at 4200 NW 21st St.

Miami-Dade Police Department

An airport spokesperson said the vehicle drove through the wall of the garage and landed on its roof.

Miami-Dade police confirmed that the driver is an American Airlines employee in his 50s who was driving a company van.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the driver was taken as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. However, authorities said the man is stable and was alert and speaking at the scene.

Authorities said the incident is not affecting airport operations.

Details leading up to the crash are under investigation.

