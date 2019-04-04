Vehicle dangles from second floor of parking garage in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a parking garage in Miami Springs Thursday afternoon after a car somehow ended up dangling over the edge of the building.

The incident was reported at 700 S. Royal Poinciana Blvd.

Video taken at the scene shows the car dangling from the second floor of the parking garage as a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck is helping to keep it from falling.

Authorities said the driver was removed from the vehicle.

No other details were immediately released.



