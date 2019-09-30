Vendor arrested after charging fan $724 for 2 beers during Dolphins game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A beer vendor was arrested Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium after using a Square reader to charge more than $700 to a fan's credit card during a Miami Dolphins game, police said.

Nathaniel Collier, 33, faces charges of third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim ordered two beers from Collier during Miami's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and gave him his credit card to pay for them. But police said Collier used his personal card reader to charge the victim $724.

The victim was notified of the charge by his bank a short time later.

Collier was taken into custody without incident. Police said he had a Square credit card reader in his possession.

