Victim crashes car after being shot in Cutler Bay, authorities say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - One person was hospitalized late Monday night after being shot in Cutler Bay, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of Southwest 227th Street.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome, two people were involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the victim, who was in a car.

Colome said the victim crashed the car into other vehicles after being shot.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

