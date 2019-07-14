Video shows 2 crooks installing gas pump skimmers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are searching for two men who recently installed a skimmer to steal the credit card information of the customers at an Exxon gas station in Miami-Dade County.

The gas station at 190 NE 119 St. is a few blocks away from Barry University and the quiet Biscayne Park neighborhood.

The gas station's owner released the video Sunday, after the skimmer scammers got clumsy when they didn't seem to notice the surveillance cameras.

The video shows them prying the gas pump's door open and using a blue sports utility vehicle to block the public's view.

A worker who later noticed the pump was not working discovered the gas pump's door had been opened. The credit card skimmer was removed and turned over to police officers.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the men to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

