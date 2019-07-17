Video shows elderly man wasn't victim in restaurant brawl, witnesses say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Nathaniel Mitchell Sr., 77, claims he is the victim in a brawl that was captured on surveillance video Monday at The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens.

But witnesses said the video proves otherwise.

Mitchell was left with a black eye, bruises and a fractured nose after the incident involving two women.

His daughter feels the women should be charged.

"We want those girls brought up on charges because that was definitely assault and battery," she said.

Miami Gardens police said officers were called to the restaurant Monday, but Mitchell did not say he was a victim and the women had already left.

It was only after he went to a hospital that his family filed a police report, authorities said.

"It's kind of disheartening that you say that our employees saw you get attacked, but that was not true, sir," restaurant manager Sharod Robinson said.

Some said the two women in the video may not live in the area. Either way, police said they have very little to go on.

Officers said they are still writing their report and until they are finished, the video will have to speak for itself.



