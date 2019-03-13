Video shows FHP trooper fatally shoot driver during traffic stop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Video obtained by Local 10 News shows a fatal trooper-involved shooting Tuesday night near the Golden Glades park-and-ride station in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The new cellphone video shows a white BMW appearing to veer into the path of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

That trooper can then be seen firing several shots before chasing after the car, which continues to inch forward.

Later in the video, it shows someone on the ground appearing to be placed into handcuffs.

FHP Major Chris Dellapietra said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. inside the parking area when he and the driver got into "some kind of confrontation." The trooper shot the driver, killing him.

Dellapietra said the investigation is in its early stages and did not provide additional information.

Neither the trooper nor the driver was identified. It was unclear if the driver was armed.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.