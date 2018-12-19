Video shows man collapse after being struck by stray bullet at holiday party

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Cellphone video obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News shows the moment a man fell to the ground after he was fatally struck by a stray bullet during a holiday party in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police said Yemil Arguelles, 40, was shot once in the chest Saturday night, but he likely never even knew what happened to him, since the gunshot came from elsewhere.

Detective Zubair Kahn said Arguelles was sitting in the backyard of a home near Southwest 71st Street and Southwest 159th Place when he was shot.

The cellphone video shows Arguelles sitting on a chair while a woman is singing karaoke in the background when he suddenly grabs his chest and then collapses to the ground.

Friends and family appear to be confused by what is happening at first before realizing he is hurt and then rushing to help him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were called and determined Arguelles had been shot.

Arguelles was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died.

America TeVe, which first obtained the video, reported that the husband and father has ties to Santeria.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.