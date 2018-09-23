Miami-Dade

1 dead after violent crash leaves car in pieces

Car crashes into Metrorail column in Northwest Miami-Dade

By Tim Swift - Local10.com Digital Editor, Saira Anwer - Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal single-car crash was caught on surveillance cameras just after midnight Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On camera, a driver could be seen slamming into a concrete column supporting the Metrorail. The car then burst into flames on Northwest 27th Avenue and 75th Street.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, who was not identified, dead at the scene.

Crews collected parts of the yellow car that remained scattered on the ground. The car was eventually towed away.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is handling the investigation.

