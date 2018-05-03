Viral video shows clash between veteran and military charity group

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A viral video captured a heated exchange between a combat veteran and two men whom he suspects are posing as veterans in an attempt to steal money from unsuspecting drivers.

"You guys cannot be doing that (expletive) here," Jose Pazos, a former Marine sergeant, said in the video. "You are collecting money representing that you're a veteran, and you're not a veteran and that's called stolen valor."

Pazos, who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he confronted the two men after he witnessed them collecting donations in full uniform at Bird Road and Southwest 67th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

"I am 99.9 percent sure that these guys are scam artists," Pazos said.

Pazos confronted the two men last week when he spotted them when he was on his way to work.

"They're not doing anything for veterans and that's what infuriated me." Pazos said.

On Tuesday afternoon, we caught up with the two veterans behind the non-profit Veterans and Patriots Citadel Inc. At first, they gave us their mission statement.

"We are looking to make a difference in this world. There's too many homeless people out there, and any little bit that we can do helps," said Ed Ramsey, co-founder of Veterans and Patriots Citadel.

Ramsey said he served in the military in the 1980s.

They also showed us their government issued IDs, but when we asked about the financials, Ramsey hesitated.

"We are brand new. We are a brand new foundation, and we started this with zero dollars." said Ramsey.

Ramsey said the group had probably collected several thousand dollars thus far.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the license for this charity has been suspended. It is unclear why it was suspended, but another member of the charity told Local 10's Michael Seiden that he believes their accountant made a mistake.

They also told me that they will provide Seiden with their financials by the end of the week.

Ramsey said he has nothing to hide and despite that heated confrontation he's still focused on helping out his fellow veterans.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.