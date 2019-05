MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Walmart in northwest Miami-Dade was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat, authorities confirmed.

Miami-Dade police said the threat targeted the Walmart store at 3200 NW 79th St.

No injuries were reported and the all-clear was given around 5 p.m.

Nearby roads were closed during the investigation as a precaution.

Authorities are still searching for the person behind the threat.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.