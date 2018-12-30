Warehouse catches fire in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A warehouse caught fire Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the fire started around 7 a.m. at a building near Southwest 130th Street and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

By 10 a.m., more 20 fire units had brought the blaze under control, but they were monitoring the warehouse to ensure the fire did not flare up again.

Lay said firefighters contained the blaze to two units within the building, but those units suffered heavy damage.

Firefighters called in hazardous materials crews because a strange smell started emanating from the smoke. Crews believe the odor came from one of the products stored in the warehouse.

“It wasn't your typical smoke odor, per se,” Lay said. “But we did have our HAZMAT units collect some samples to do their investigation.”

Lay said the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.