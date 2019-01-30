Water main break shuts down road in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A water main break shut down a roadway Wednesday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

The water main break was reported in the area of Northwest 191st Street and 42nd Court.

Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos was at the scene as authorities blocked off all eastbound and westbound lanes of Northwest 191st Street to traffic.

Ramos said traffic was moving slowly along Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer officials said they are waiting for additional crews to arrive and shut off the water.

The cause of the water main break is unclear.



